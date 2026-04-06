Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,793 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.0%

ABBV stock opened at $208.79 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81. The company has a market cap of $369.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.58 and its 200-day moving average is $224.50.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.