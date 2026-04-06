54,959 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCU Bought by Western Financial Corp CA

Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $17.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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