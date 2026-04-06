Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.2% of Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 231.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $466,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $537.39 on Monday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.36 and a 52-week high of $714.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $671.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer’s product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.