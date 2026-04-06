Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 108.7% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

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iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

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