Rathbones Group PLC Sells 10,808 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.15% of Xylem worth $48,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 56.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Xylem by 97.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 114.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

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Xylem Stock Up 0.0%

XYL stock opened at $121.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day moving average of $137.67.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 10.59%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

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Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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