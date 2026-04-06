iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG is Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.23 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.15 and a twelve month high of $101.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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