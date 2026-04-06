iShares MBS ETF $MBB is Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Payne Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Payne Capital LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 258,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.43. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.84 and a one year high of $96.96.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3329 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

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