6,609 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Purchased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 300.0% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 238.3% in the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $18,601,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 100,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,824,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of GE Vernova from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $860.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Glj Research boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $863.61.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $898.26 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $948.38. The stock has a market cap of $242.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $823.50 and a 200-day moving average of $691.59.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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