Y.D. More Investments Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,889 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 0.7% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $14,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $200.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus raised Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Arete Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.95.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $163.21 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.57 and a twelve month high of $223.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.89. The firm has a market cap of $133.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $177,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 83,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,418,150.40. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $3,729,476.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,525. The trade was a 30.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,552 shares of company stock valued at $27,779,427. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

See Also

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