Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Short Interest Up 19.0% in March

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,033 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 26th total of 16,834 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,911 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $957,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $11.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $359.24. 45,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,710. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $285.13 and a twelve month high of $414.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $382.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.90.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). Its manufacturing segment includes industries, such as automotive, household durable goods, textiles and apparels, and leisure equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.