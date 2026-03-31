Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 17030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Crescita Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.77 million, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of -0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49.

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Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Crescita Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of C$5.96 million during the quarter.

About Crescita Therapeutics

Crescita Therapeutics Inc is a Canadian commercial dermatology company with in-house research & development and manufacturing capabilities. The company offers a portfolio of non-prescription skincare products and early to commercial-stage prescription drug products and owns multiple proprietary drug delivery platforms that support the development of patented formulations that can facilitate the delivery of active ingredients into or through the skin. The firm generates its revenue in the form of product sales and out-licensing revenue.

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