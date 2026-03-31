Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Shares Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 597,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 805,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.16 price target on Skyharbour Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.16.

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Skyharbour Resources Trading Up 16.7%

About Skyharbour Resources

The company has a market capitalization of C$93.62 million, a P/E ratio of 455.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.43.

(Get Free Report)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. engages in acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds 51% interest in the Preston Uranium project covering an area of 49,635 hectares; 80% interest in the Hook Lake project consisting of 16 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 25,847 hectares; and 100% earn-in option to acquire interest in the Yurchison project comprising 13 claims totaling area of 57,407 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 100% interest in the South Falcon Point project; and the Moore Lake Uranium project comprising 12 claims totaling area of 35,705 located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

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