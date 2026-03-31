Comparing Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) & Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) and Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Synaptics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credo Technology Group $436.77 million 39.64 $52.18 million $1.80 52.15 Synaptics $1.07 billion 2.53 -$47.80 million ($1.59) -44.05

Profitability

Credo Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Synaptics. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credo Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Credo Technology Group and Synaptics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credo Technology Group 31.81% 29.63% 26.20% Synaptics -5.41% 4.77% 2.58%

Risk & Volatility

Credo Technology Group has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synaptics has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Credo Technology Group and Synaptics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credo Technology Group 0 2 13 2 3.00 Synaptics 1 3 10 0 2.64

Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $206.33, indicating a potential upside of 119.81%. Synaptics has a consensus price target of $99.91, indicating a potential upside of 42.65%. Given Credo Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Credo Technology Group is more favorable than Synaptics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Synaptics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Credo Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Synaptics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Credo Technology Group beats Synaptics on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Credo Technology Group

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Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables. The company also offers intellectual property solutions consist of SerDes IP licensing. It sells its products to hyperscalers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and optical module manufacturers, as well as into the enterprise and HPC markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About Synaptics

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Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions. It also provides Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, automobiles, and other applications; TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design; and ForcePad. In addition, the company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on smartphones and tablets; and TouchView products, a touch controller and display driver integration product. Further, it provides TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; ultra-low power edge artificial intelligence platform for battery powered wireless devices; wireless connectivity solutions comprising Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, global positioning system, global navigation satellite system, and ULE; and voice over IP and digital enhanced cordless telecommunications solutions. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers to mobile and PC OEMs; IoT OEMs; and automotive and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

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