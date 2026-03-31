Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) Short Interest Down 15.7% in March

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 54,561 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 26th total of 64,737 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,410 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Super League Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. Super League Enterprise has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $196.80.

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Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($9.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by ($6.32). The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Super League Enterprise will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Enterprise

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Super League Enterprise by 365,800.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super League Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Super League Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super League Enterprise

Super League Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc creates and publishes content and media solutions across immersive platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers access to audiences who gather in immersive digital spaces to socialize, play, explore, collaborate, shop, learn, and create. It also provides a range of development, distribution, monetization, and optimization capabilities designed to engage users through dynamic and energized programs. Its proprietary cloud-based platform offers dynamic media technology; metaverse game experience and tournament technology; and fully remote production and livestream broadcast technology.

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