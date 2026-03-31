Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Trading 19.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Nidec Corp. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.4750 and last traded at $3.4750. Approximately 17,224 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 43,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Nidec Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

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Nidec Company Profile

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Nidec Corporation is a global manufacturer of electric motors and related systems, supplying components and finished products for a wide range of industries. The company is best known for its precision small motors used in computer hard-disk drives and other compact applications, and it has broadened its product portfolio to include motors, drives, controllers and mechatronic systems for consumer appliances, office automation, industrial equipment and automotive applications.

Its product range encompasses brushless DC motors, induction motors, servo systems, power electronics and complete motor-driven systems designed for energy efficiency and high performance.

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