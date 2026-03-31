Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BAFE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 299,941 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the previous session’s volume of 86,455 shares.The stock last traded at $25.22 and had previously closed at $24.55.

Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF Stock Up 2.8%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.08.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 54,540,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,171,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,208,000.

About Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF

The Brown Advisory Flexible Equity ETF (BAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects a concentrated portfolio of US based equity securities of mid- and large-cap companies, diversified across the economy. Flexibility in the name indicates the strategy is not constrained to a specific size or style BAFE was launched on Nov 18, 2024 and is issued by Brown Advisory.

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