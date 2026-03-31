Contrasting Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) & Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD)

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) and Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Pediatrix Medical Group and Progyny’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pediatrix Medical Group 8.64% 19.59% 7.75% Progyny 4.54% 11.37% 7.73%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pediatrix Medical Group and Progyny”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pediatrix Medical Group $1.91 billion 0.93 $165.39 million $1.94 11.01 Progyny $1.29 billion 1.08 $58.52 million $0.65 26.12

Pediatrix Medical Group has higher revenue and earnings than Progyny. Pediatrix Medical Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progyny, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pediatrix Medical Group has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progyny has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Pediatrix Medical Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Pediatrix Medical Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Progyny shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pediatrix Medical Group and Progyny, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pediatrix Medical Group 0 5 1 1 2.43 Progyny 0 4 9 0 2.69

Pediatrix Medical Group currently has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential downside of 7.30%. Progyny has a consensus price target of $27.91, suggesting a potential upside of 64.36%. Given Progyny’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Progyny is more favorable than Pediatrix Medical Group.

Summary

Pediatrix Medical Group beats Progyny on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians. The company also provides maternal-fetal care services, including inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and unborn babies through affiliated maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians, including maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, sonographers, and genetic counselors. In addition, it offers pediatric cardiology care services comprising inpatient and office-based pediatric cardiology care of the fetus, infant, child, and adolescent patient with congenital heart defects and acquired heart disease, as well as adults with congenital heart defects through affiliated pediatric cardiologist subspecialists and other related clinical professionals, including pediatric nurse practitioners, echocardiographers, other diagnostic technicians, and exercise physiologists; and specialized cardiac care to the fetus, neonatal and pediatric patients. Further, the company provides other pediatric subspecialty care services, such as pediatric intensivists, pediatric hospitalists, pediatric surgeons, and pediatric ophthalmologists, as well as pediatric ear, nose, and throat physicians, pediatric gastroenterologists; and support services in the areas of hospitals, primarily in the pediatric emergency rooms, labor and delivery areas, and nursery and pediatric departments. The company was formerly known as MEDNAX, Inc. and changed its name to Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. in July 2022. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sunrise, Florida.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides assistance service programs where various services can be offered through a reimbursement program, including adoption, surrogacy, doula, and travel reimbursement when travel is required to receive medical services. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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