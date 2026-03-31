Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) and New Era Helium (NASDAQ:NEHC) Head to Head Survey

New Era Helium (NASDAQ:NEHC – Get Free Report) and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

New Era Helium has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for New Era Helium and Alpha Metallurgical Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Era Helium 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alpha Metallurgical Resources 2 4 0 0 1.67

Profitability

Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a consensus target price of $196.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.74%. Given Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Metallurgical Resources is more favorable than New Era Helium.

This table compares New Era Helium and Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Era Helium N/A N/A N/A Alpha Metallurgical Resources -2.90% -3.88% -2.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of New Era Helium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of New Era Helium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New Era Helium and Alpha Metallurgical Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Era Helium $530,024.00 101.59 -$13.78 million ($0.41) -9.07 Alpha Metallurgical Resources $2.13 billion 1.24 -$61.69 million ($4.74) -43.41

New Era Helium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpha Metallurgical Resources. Alpha Metallurgical Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Era Helium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Era Helium beats Alpha Metallurgical Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Era Helium

(Get Free Report)

New Era Helium, Inc. is an exploration and production company that sources helium produced in association with the production of natural gas reserves in North America. The company was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc., a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. in February 2021. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

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