Short Interest in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Declines By 14.8%

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,890,311 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the February 26th total of 3,392,832 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,542 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

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iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.92. The company had a trading volume of 291,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,457. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $92.52 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.23 and a beta of 1.10.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $208.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.61 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 5.96%.iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 25,540 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $3,458,626.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 186,126 shares in the company, valued at $25,205,182.92. This trade represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $841,906.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,026.44. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,509 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,195. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,459,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $855,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

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iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company that develops and commercializes wearable cardiac monitoring devices and associated data analytics services. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company’s flagship product is the Zio® patch, a discreet, single-use, continuous ECG recorder designed to monitor heart rhythms for up to 14 days. iRhythm’s digital diagnostics platform combines biosensor technology with proprietary algorithms to detect arrhythmias and streamline data interpretation for physicians.

The Zio service is prescribed by cardiologists and other healthcare providers to aid in the diagnosis of atrial fibrillation, bradycardia, tachycardia and other rhythm disorders.

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