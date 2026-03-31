Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 44,763 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 26th total of 52,671 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,715 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Singularity Future Technology Price Performance

Singularity Future Technology stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 57,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,441. The company has a market cap of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. Singularity Future Technology has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

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Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 987.08% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Singularity Future Technology in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Singularity Future Technology

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

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Singularity Future Technology Corp. is a blank check company incorporated in Delaware in March 2021. The company completed its initial public offering that same month and its units began trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SGLY. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Through its acquisition strategy, Singularity Future Technology seeks to identify high-growth targets in emerging technology sectors such as artificial intelligence, blockchain applications, digital infrastructure and other related fields.

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