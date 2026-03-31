X Financial Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

X Financial Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 133,058 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the February 26th total of 156,503 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,083 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYF. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in X Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of X Financial by 468.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 27,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of X Financial in the second quarter valued at $697,000. 1.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of X Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, X Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

X Financial Stock Performance

X Financial stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,962. X Financial has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $170.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39.

X Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) is a Beijing-based online credit marketplace focused on providing diversified financing solutions to individuals and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in China. The company was established in 2014 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016. Since inception, X Financial has built a technology-driven platform that connects borrowers with a network of institutional investors, banks and other funding sources, aiming to streamline access to credit and improve lending efficiency.

The company’s core offerings include consumer loans, SME loans, real estate-secured financing and wealth management products.

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