DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) and IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Head to Head Analysis

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) and DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

IDEX has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNOW has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of IDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of DNOW shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of DNOW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX $3.46 billion 4.08 $483.20 million $6.41 29.57 DNOW $2.82 billion 0.79 -$89.00 million ($0.29) -41.02

This table compares IDEX and DNOW”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

IDEX has higher revenue and earnings than DNOW. DNOW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX and DNOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX 13.98% 15.03% 8.70% DNOW -2.66% 7.26% 4.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IDEX and DNOW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX 0 3 6 0 2.67 DNOW 2 0 2 0 2.00

IDEX currently has a consensus price target of $226.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.65%. DNOW has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.91%. Given DNOW’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DNOW is more favorable than IDEX.

Summary

IDEX beats DNOW on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX

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IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. The HST segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics positive displacement pumps, powder and liquid processing technologies, drying systems, micro-precision components, pneumatic components and sealing solutions, high performance molded and extruded sealing components, custom mechanical and shaft seals, engineered hygienic mixers and valves, biocompatible medical devices and implantables, air compressors and blowers, optical components and coatings, laboratory and commercial equipment, and precision photonic solutions. This segment serves food and beverage, life sciences, analytical instruments, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical, industrial, semiconductor, automotive/transportation, medical/dental, energy, cosmetics, marine, chemical, wastewater and water treatment, research and aerospace/defense markets. The FSDP segment designs, produces, and distributes firefighting pumps, valves and controls, rescue tools, lifting bags, and other components and systems for the fire and rescue industry; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices for various industrial and commercial applications; and precision equipment for dispensing, metering, and mixing colorants and paints used in retail and commercial businesses. IDEX Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois.

About DNOW

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DNOW Inc. distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items. It also offers original equipment manufacturer equipment, including pumps, generator sets, air compressors, dryers, blowers, mixers, and valves; modular oil and gas tank battery solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. In addition, the company provides supply chain and materials management; inventory planning and management, procurement, and warehouse management, as well as solutions for logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting services. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well-servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, RNG facilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was formerly known as NOW Inc. and changed its name to DNOW Inc. in January 2024. DNOW Inc. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

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