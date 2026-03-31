Kopin Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 27,494 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 950% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,618 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kopin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kopin by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,119,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687,358 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kopin by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,863,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 149,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kopin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after buying an additional 945,662 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,306,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 544,189 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kopin Trading Up 18.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.24. 4,883,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,077. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.64. Kopin has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $407.91 million, a PE ratio of -55.88 and a beta of 2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KOPN

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

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