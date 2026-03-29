Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Issues Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports.
Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ MNPR opened at $54.10 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.39 million, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75.
Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $80,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MNPR
Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile
Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company’s core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.
The company’s pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.
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