Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Issues Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10), FiscalAI reports.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $54.10 on Friday. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.39 million, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75.

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Institutional Trading of Monopar Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Monopar Therapeutics by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics by 1,821.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $80,000. 1.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNPR. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monopar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MNPR

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company’s core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

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