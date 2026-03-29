Monero (XMR) Price Down 6.5% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $325.16 or 0.00487611 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and approximately $61.27 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,683.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $482.22 or 0.00723142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00014479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00080747 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.26 or 0.00322801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00011991 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity. Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)Telegram, Facebook, BitcoinTalk, GitHub, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

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