Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.40. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 4,943 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northern Technologies International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Northern Technologies International in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NTIC

Northern Technologies International Trading Down 1.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.40 million, a PE ratio of -206.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International Corporation will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 1,124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

(Get Free Report)

Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is a Minnesota‐based specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible corrosion prevention and metal surface treatment products. The company’s solutions include volatile corrosion inhibitor (VCI) films, emitters, powders and liquids designed to protect ferrous and non‐ferrous metals in industrial, aerospace, defense, electronics and automotive applications. In addition, NTIC offers packaging materials, engineered coatings and specialty pretreatment chemicals that meet stringent environmental regulations while extending equipment life and reducing maintenance costs.

NTIC serves a diversified global customer base, including metal fabricators, automotive suppliers, electronics manufacturers and oil and gas producers.

Further Reading

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