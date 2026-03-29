Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative net margin of 7,050.00% and a negative return on equity of 107.03%.

Silo Pharma Price Performance

Shares of SILO opened at $0.34 on Friday. Silo Pharma has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silo Pharma in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILO. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silo Pharma by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 599,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 234,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silo Pharma by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53,309 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silo Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Silo Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silo Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ:SILO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel psychedelic and related synthetic therapies. Headquartered in New York City, the company applies proprietary chemistry and targeted drug delivery approaches to advance candidates that address critical unmet needs across oncology, neurology and mental health.

The company’s preclinical and early-stage clinical pipeline comprises several programs that explore serotonin receptor modulators, synthetic analogs of classic psychoactive compounds and neuroprotective agents.

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