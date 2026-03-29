CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Up 79.5% in March

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,699,442 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the February 26th total of 2,061,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CP ALL Public Stock Performance

Shares of CP ALL Public stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. CP ALL Public has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.69.

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CP ALL Public Company Profile

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CP All Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based retailer that holds the exclusive license to operate 7-Eleven convenience stores in the country. As a subsidiary of Charoen Pokphand Group, CP All has built one of the largest convenience store networks in Southeast Asia, providing daily essentials, ready-to-eat meals, beverages and household products to consumers across urban, suburban and rural markets.

In addition to its core retail business, CP All offers a range of services designed to enhance customer convenience, including bill payment, electronic top-up services, ATM access and gift cards.

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