Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Trading Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.07 and last traded at C$3.08. 12,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 46,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$99.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.85.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc, formerly Pediapharm Inc is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. It is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The leading products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

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