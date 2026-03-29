Falcon Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.43 Million (FF)

Falcon Finance (FF) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Falcon Finance has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Falcon Finance has a total market capitalization of $164.30 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of Falcon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,749.61 or 1.00099119 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Falcon Finance Profile

Falcon Finance launched on September 9th, 2025. Falcon Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,340,000,000 tokens. Falcon Finance’s official website is falcon.finance. Falcon Finance’s official Twitter account is @falconfinance.

Falcon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Falcon Finance (FF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Falcon Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,340,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Falcon Finance is 0.0704771 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 186 active market(s) with $10,844,350.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://falcon.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

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