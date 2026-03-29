HashAI Trading 0% Higher This Week (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, HashAI has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. HashAI has a market cap of $3.20 million and $94.43 thousand worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,749.61 or 1.00099119 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66,485.03 or 0.99516683 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HashAI Profile

HashAI’s genesis date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,390,451,088 tokens. The Reddit community for HashAI is https://reddit.com/r/officialhashai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. HashAI’s official website is hashai.co.uk. HashAI’s official message board is medium.com/@officialhashai.

Buying and Selling HashAI

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00003686 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $81,824.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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