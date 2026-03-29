Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $113.29 and last traded at $113.4770, with a volume of 3404316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. HSBC set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

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Zoetis Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.17.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 62.02%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 251,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Zoetis by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 295,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Zoetis by 19.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,119,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,751,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 438,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,228,000 after buying an additional 40,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,565,000 after buying an additional 917,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

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Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

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