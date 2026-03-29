Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.09 and traded as high as GBX 111.70. Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 110.60, with a volume of 424,030,125 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 119 to GBX 123 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 to GBX 150 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 71 to GBX 85 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 105.

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Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 98.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

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