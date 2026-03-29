Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 197,243 shares, an increase of 78.4% from the February 26th total of 110,588 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 152,296 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 67,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Claro Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 113,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,242,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after buying an additional 58,922 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Inv Vk Tr Inv Price Performance

Inv Vk Tr Inv stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Announces Dividend

About Inv Vk Tr Inv

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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