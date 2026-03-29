Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.81 and traded as high as $29.70. Liquidity Services shares last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 69,807 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barrington Research set a $44.00 price target on Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

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Liquidity Services Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $914.48 million, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS.

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

In other news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 52,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $1,728,425.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,485.20. This trade represents a 34.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $159,291.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 65,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,424.65. This trade represents a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 83,357 shares of company stock worth $2,761,699 in the last ninety days. 28.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Liquidity Services by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,227,000 after acquiring an additional 454,988 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,954,000 after purchasing an additional 254,875 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 209,807 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 835.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,120 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 120.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 283,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 154,925 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company’s core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

Further Reading

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