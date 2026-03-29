Weil Company Inc. Raises Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 900.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $902,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,113 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $584,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658,740 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,758.1% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,361,663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $221,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,032 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 456.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,890,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,381,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $129,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Netflix from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.55.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $93.43 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,253.40. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near‑term top‑line and profit leverage. Netflix Price Hikes Could Unlock $1.7 Billion

Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near‑term top‑line and profit leverage. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro‑stock. Jefferies Commentary on Price Hike

Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro‑stock. Positive Sentiment: Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Erste Group Upgrade / Marketbeat

Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Reuters: Netflix raises subscription prices

Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Neutral Sentiment: Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Investopedia Pricing Summary

Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Benzinga: Warren Criticism

Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Longer‑term risk: repeated “stream‑flation” could push price‑sensitive subscribers toward free alternatives (YouTube, ad‑supported platforms), so the revenue upside depends on continued low churn. Some commentators remain cautious. Business Insider: Stream‑flation

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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