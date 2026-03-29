Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by UNICOM Systems Inc.

UNICOM Systems Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 838,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 14.6% of UNICOM Systems Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. UNICOM Systems Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $149,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 778.7% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $550,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,394,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This trade represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.0%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.15 billion, a PE ratio of 227.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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