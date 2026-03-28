Short Interest in Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Declines By 53.6%

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 134,369 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the February 26th total of 289,805 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 946,280 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Anglo American Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Anglo American stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. 1,174,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,747. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGLOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. DZ Bank raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Anglo American Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc is a multinational mining company headquartered in London that explores for, mines, processes and markets a broad range of commodities. Its principal activities cover the extraction and processing of bulk and specialty metals and minerals, including copper, iron ore, platinum group metals (PGMs), diamonds, nickel and both metallurgical and thermal coal. Anglo American’s operations span the full value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to mineral processing, smelting, refining and the sale of mined products to industrial and consumer markets worldwide.

The company has a long history in the mining industry, having been established in the early 20th century and grown into one of the world’s major mining groups.

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