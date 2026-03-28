Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and traded as low as $20.60. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 3,234 shares changing hands.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.

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Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A ( NASDAQ:HOVNP Free Report ) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company active primarily in the United States. Through its network of land development and construction operations, the company designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes, condominiums and active-adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding business, Hovnanian provides financing, mortgage banking, title insurance and closing services to homebuyers through its wholly owned financial services subsidiaries.

Founded in 1959 by Kevork S.

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