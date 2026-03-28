Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.80 and traded as low as $62.03. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $63.9380, with a volume of 160,518 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

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Green Brick Partners Trading Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

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Green Brick Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK) is a Dallas, Texas–based residential homebuilder and land development company. Founded in 2006, the company acquires, develops and sells residential lots and constructs single‐family detached homes, townhomes and multi‐family rental communities. Green Brick Partners also offers master‐planned community development and delivers improved lot ready capability through its funded land development segment.

Operating across key Sun Belt markets, Green Brick Partners serves homebuyers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Greater Houston, Austin and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

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