BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE:MIY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $12.35. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 13,962 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.82.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund (NYSE: MIY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and Michigan personal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local governments within Michigan. Its portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of general obligation bonds and revenue bonds backed by public utilities, transportation projects, and other essential municipal services.
The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and diversification across sectors and maturities.
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