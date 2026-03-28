PHSC (LON:PHSC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.78 and traded as low as GBX 8. PHSC shares last traded at GBX 8.98, with a volume of 13 shares.

PHSC Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9.74. The stock has a market cap of £822,480.00, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About PHSC

(Get Free Report)

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services. PHSC plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Aylesford, the United Kingdom.

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