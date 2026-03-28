Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF) Short Interest Down 76.6% in March

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:MARIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 171,269 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the February 26th total of 731,495 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,852 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Marimaca Copper Stock Performance

Marimaca Copper stock remained flat at $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 25,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,815. Marimaca Copper has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81.

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Marimaca Copper Company Profile

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Marimaca Copper Inc is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing the Marimaca copper project in the Antofagasta region of northern Chile. The company’s primary objective is to bring its near‐surface, oxide copper deposit into production through a low‐cost, heap‐leach and solvent extraction‐electrowinning (SX‐EW) process. Marimaca Copper is listed on the OTC Markets under the ticker symbol MARIF.

The Marimaca deposit hosts a substantial oxide resource with demonstrated grade and scale, supported by detailed drilling and metallurgical test work.

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