Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:USNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2026

Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:USNGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 315 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the February 26th total of 195 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,755 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:USNG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $34.57.

About Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF (USNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US-listed companies involved in the upstream, midstream, and downstream categories of the natural gas industry. USNG was launched on May 20, 2025 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

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