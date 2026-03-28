Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and traded as low as $8.93. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 62,129 shares traded.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38.

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Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This is a positive change from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter worth $117,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

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Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE American: ERC) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and total return by investing in a diversified portfolio of fixed-income securities. The fund trades on the NYSE American exchange and employs an active, research-driven approach to credit selection across multiple sectors of the debt market.

The fund’s investment strategy spans a broad array of fixed-income instruments, including corporate bonds, bank loans, securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and sovereign debt.

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