Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Down 68.5% in March

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 353,427 shares, a drop of 68.5% from the February 26th total of 1,121,342 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,134 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.6 days.

Innovent Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of IVBXF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. Innovent Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

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About Innovent Biologics

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Innovent Biologics is a China-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of high-quality biologic therapies. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in the Suzhou National Biotech R&D Park, the company specializes in innovative treatments across oncology, metabolic and ophthalmology indications. Innovent’s integrated model encompasses end-to-end capabilities, from early discovery and clinical development to large-scale manufacturing and market launch.

The company has built a diversified product portfolio that includes the anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody sintilimab (Tyvyt), approved for lymphoma and non-small cell lung cancer in China, as well as multiple biosimilars such as IBI305 (a bevacizumab biosimilar) and IBI306 (an etanercept biosimilar).

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