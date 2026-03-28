Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH) Short Interest Up 62.8% in March

Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,141 shares, an increase of 62.8% from the February 26th total of 701 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,785 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Matthews China Active ETF Stock Performance

MCH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432. Matthews China Active ETF has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

Get Matthews China Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matthews China Active ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF during the third quarter worth $265,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews China Active ETF during the third quarter worth $346,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Matthews China Active ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matthews China Active ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter.

About Matthews China Active ETF

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews China Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews China Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.