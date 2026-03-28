Short Interest in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Grows By 65.5%

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,475 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the February 26th total of 12,373 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,949 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYY stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,654. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $116.99 and a 52-week high of $169.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.74.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,765,000.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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