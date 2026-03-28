Short Interest in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYD) Grows By 150.0%

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,564 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the February 26th total of 4,226 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,387 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF Stock Performance

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $40.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $38.41.

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BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1578 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Consumer Non-Cyclicals Sector ETF (XHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies in the consumer non-cyclicals sector. XHYD was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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