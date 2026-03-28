Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Up 64.8% in March

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,747 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the February 26th total of 25,332 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $2,641,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 337,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 139,536 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 374.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 735,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,312,000.

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Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Performance

NCV traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 120,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,526. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Inc (NYSE: NCV) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by Virtus Investment Partners. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver a high level of total return by investing primarily in convertible securities and other income-oriented instruments. It pursues a balanced approach that combines elements of equity growth potential with fixed-income stability, aiming to appeal to investors focused on current income and long-term capital appreciation.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed predominantly of convertible bonds issued by U.S.

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